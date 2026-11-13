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InsureThink Adapting to complex claims may include tech and communication
By Featured Research,4 days ago
Cyber incidents have grown from an emerging exposure to a routine occurrence. New environmental risks continue to arise, and more matters involve attorneys earlier in the process. At the same time, the availability of data and tools to harness it are exploding. Navigating this continually evolving landscape is most effective when there is strong collaboration between carriers, brokers and policyholders with clear visibility into the process and flexibility in moving forward.