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Athens weekend preview: Quilting Bee Party, Fall Renaissance Faire and more
By Adaleigh Weber,7 days ago
The Red & Black has compiled a weekly roundup of shows and events for the upcoming weekend. This weekend, get crafty with your friends, as a variety of local handmade markets, galleries and demonstrations will take place in the Athens area. Highlights include an old-fashioned quilting bee at Lyndon House, a Fall Renaissance Faire at Athentic Brewery, Crow Market: Friendship Market and more.