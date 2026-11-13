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The pace of Everglades restoration has accelerated. But is it working?
By WLRN Public Media,4 days ago
November 11, 2026This article originally appeared on Inside Climate News, a nonprofit, non-partisan news organization that covers climate, energy and the environment. Sign up for their newsletter here. A historic restoration of Florida’s Everglades is proceeding at an unprecedented pace, although more scientific analysis is needed to understand how the...