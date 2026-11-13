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Brazilian Battle: Florida's pro-Lula expats, once a minority in hiding, are finding their voice
By WLRN Public Media,4 days ago
In 2022, when right-wing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro lost his re-election bid to former leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, few if any pro-Lula Brazilians openly celebrated in Florida. Many feared backlash if not bullying from the overwhelming pro-Bolsonaro majority of Brazilians here — os Bolsonaristas. "I...
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