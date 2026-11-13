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What Anthropic's $1.4 Trillion IPO Could Mean for Retirees if AI Profits Disappoint
By Damilola Esebame, CFEI®,3 days ago
What caused Anthropic's $72.4 billion one-time accounting adjustment?. Which seven tech companies are investing $26 billion in Anthropic?. Anthropic is preparing to go public at a valuation of up to $1.4 trillion, with plans to raise as much as $64.4 billion through the sale of 825 million shares. The listing would rank among the largest in history, trailing only SpaceX's $1.77 trillion debut back in June, 2026.