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Nvidia scandal: Was Alice Huang really a Chinese spy?
4 days ago
It is another twist in the downfall of Jensen Huang, CEO of AI chip giant Nvidia, who resigned on Thursday. The US Justice Department says it has not yet reached a conclusion on whether Alice Huang, the Chinese businesswoman he had an affair with, was a spy. CNN is also reporting sources from across the US intelligence community who say there is no definitive proof she was an intelligence asset for Beijing.