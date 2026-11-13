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Horizon’s 2026 CX Transformation: 18% Churn Fix
By Editorial Team,3 days ago
Phase Three: Personalization and Proactive Engagement (Using AI and Automation) Audio playback not supported in this browser. For Sarah Chen, CEO of the B2B software provider Horizon Innovations, 2026 kicked off with a nagging problem. Their customer churn rate was stuck at 18% and had been for two years, a number that was gutting their growth despite having a solid product. Her sales team was fighting friction during onboarding, and support tickets kept escalating because nobody had the full picture. Sarah knew they needed more than a new CRM. They had to completely overhaul how they dealt with clients, a full-on digital CX transformation. The question was how to pull off a company-wide change like that without torpedoing the revenue they already had.