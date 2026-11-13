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After $604M verdict, fleets face AI camera blind spots
By Thomas Wasson,4 days ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nuclear verdicts against trucking companies rarely grow out of the facts of the crash itself, according to trucking defense attorney Doug Marcello. Plaintiff attorneys look for evidence of systemic failure, and Marcello said AI-only dash cams are giving them a new place to find it: risky driving the camera recorded but the AI never flagged.