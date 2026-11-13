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Eli Brown’s Driving Debut Album ‘Panic Attack’ Is Out Now
By Oliver Tryon,7 days ago
Bristol-born techno heavyweight Eli Brown has officially unveiled his debut studio album, Panic Attack, out now via Insomniac Records. Arriving after two decades in electronic music, the 14-track record serves as both a personal milestone and a tribute to Brown’s sonic roots. Long before becoming one of contemporary techno’s most streamed names, Brown cut his teeth atop the UK drum and bass charts as Xample and as one half of Loadstar, before starting fresh with his current alias in 2016. Panic Attack weaves that entire history together, blending the jungle, drum and bass, and trance-tinged rave anthems of UK warehouse culture with the dark, driving techno he commands today.