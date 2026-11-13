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A modest proposal: How Modesto got its name
By Joe Moore,4 days ago
It's one of the Valley's biggest, but it has a most unusual name and origin story. Today on KVPR’s Central Valley Roots, how Modesto got its name. Like most Valley towns on Highway 99, Modesto was founded by the Central Pacific Railroad. The year was 1870 and the company had just finished the first transcontinental railroad the year before when they began a line down the middle of the San Joaquin Valley from Lathrop. Leland Stanford's railroad had some big-time financial backers from San Francisco like William Ralston, President of the Bank of California. He was on the railroad's board of directors.