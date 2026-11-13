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Job Posting: Cleveland Guardians – 2027 Minor League Hitting Coach
By David Appelman,7 days ago
Direct link to application (please see job details below):. The Cleveland Guardians are currently seeking a Minor League hitting coach to join the Player Development Department. The ideal candidate will possess a passion for player and personal growth, experience integrating multiple information sources to create and implement development plans, and a thorough understanding of skill acquisition principles. Excellent applicants will demonstrate curiosity, creativity, and a drive to learn new concepts to problem solve. First and foremost, we are looking for great people!