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Nov. 13: Dolores Huerta Foundation Leader On Grief And The Civil Rights Icon’s Legacy
By Soreath Hok,7 days ago
The death of civil rights leader Dolores Huerta has left many reflecting on her legacy. That includes Fabiola DeCaratachea, deputy director of the Dolores Huerta Foundation. Today we speak with Fabiola and learn more about upcoming ceremonies honoring Dolores's life. Plus, the latest news headlines: Fresno County Supervisors approve CEMEX...