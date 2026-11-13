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Pens Points: Penguins prepare to welcome new Hall of Fame class
By Garrett Behanna,4 days ago
Rookie netminder Sergei Murashov finding his confidence and continuing an upward trajectory would be one of the biggest developments in what increasingly looks like a downhill season for these Penguins. [PensBurgh]. Penguins defensive prospect Jake Livanavage is making a strong impression in his first full professional season, leading Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins’...