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GoogleChrome/modern-web-guidance-src Surges with 1,875 Stars in 24 Hours
By Ted Hisokawa,7 days ago
On November 13, 2026, the open-source repository GoogleChrome/modern-web-guidance-src experienced a significant surge in popularity on GitHub Trending, gaining 1,875 stars in 24 hours to reach a total of 4,158 stars and 244 forks. The project, written in TypeScript, is designed to embed modern web platform expertise and best practices directly into AI coding agents, addressing the challenges posed by legacy coding patterns.