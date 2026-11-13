undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Jails have become destinations for people who need mental health treatment
By Kristin CrowleyInvestigateTV Staff,7 days ago
(InvestigateTV) — Experts say prisons and county jails have become destinations for people who need mental health treatment, not time behind bars. According to multiple reports, three jail systems are among the largest mental health facilities in the country: Rikers Island in New York, Twin Towers Jail in Los Angeles and Cook County Jail in Chicago.