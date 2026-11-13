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‘Sheriff Country’ Fans Are “Cheering and Giggling” Over This Potential New Romance
By Adrianna Freedman,3 days ago
This story contains spoilers from season 2 of Sheriff Country. Sheriff Country fans, a new romance may be brewing. In a crossover event with Fire Country on November 6, viewers of the CBS drama saw the beginnings of a romantic connection between Skye Fraley (played by Amanda Arcuri), the daughter of Sheriff Mickey Fox, and Three Rock inmate Tex (played by Elias Kacavas).