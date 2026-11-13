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‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ Cast and Character Guide: Who Plays Young Haymitch
By Emma Loggins,7 days ago
Joseph Zada carries The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping as a 16-year-old Haymitch Abernathy, and the Sunrise on the Reaping cast around him is one of the starriest the franchise has assembled. The film opens in theaters on November 20, 2026, with Ralph Fiennes as President Snow, and Lionsgate has filled the Capitol with names like Glenn Close, Elle Fanning, Kieran Culkin and Jesse Plemons. Here is who plays each role.