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JH Boys Basketball Roundup: Selmaville Still Undefeated….Iuka & SC Get Wins….Franklin Park opens Home Season Tonight
By WJBD Staff,7 days ago
Yesterday, Iuka beat Field 63-31. Hosea Weems led the way with 22 and Eli Bookhout was right behind him with 20. The Iuka JV won 30-14 with Gibson Collins scoring 13. Selmaville improved to 10-0 beating Trinity Hoffman 57-28 on the road. Isaac Knapp scored 21 in the win as the Rockets used a 11 point run to start the game and then a 13-2 run to pull away further before halftime. Eli Sutherland scored 6 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, Kasen Harris scored 12 and Izac Holsapple added 7. Selmaville will play at Raccoon on Tuesday. The Rockets JV won 26-25 holding Trinity scoreless in the fourth quarter outscoring them 12-0.
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