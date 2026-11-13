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Open Thread: De’Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle play a “little” basketball with Benny the Bull
By Jeph Duarte,4 days ago
The Spurs cap off the road trip with a win as their achievements amass. The Chicago Bulls mascot Benny invited Spurs players to join him in a pregame activity featuring a miniature hoop and basketball. Both De’Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle took a moment out of their warm up to participate. The results…were not good. Fortunately the hoops in the United Center were larger and more fitting for the Spurs star guards.
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