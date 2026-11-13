undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Round 2 4A/5A Preview
By Joe Skinner,4 days ago
Welcome back Spartanburg. Hello Dorman, Byrnes, and Gaffney. See you next year Boiling Springs and Greer. Week 2 of the playoffs have arrived in 5A and 4A, let’s dive in. For the 9th time in the history of the recorded universe, we have a city rivalry in the playoffs. Spartanburg got its third win of the season at the most important time last Friday night, defeating the fifth-seed River Bluff by a final score of 35-31 and will now advance to play the four-seed Dorman off of its first round bye.