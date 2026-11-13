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In 'Elusive Victory,' the Equal Rights Amendment fight grinds to a halt in Illinois
By NPR Illinois,7 days ago
The Equal Rights Amendment enshrines equal protection under the law regardless of sex. Or, it would have, if it was ratified. Illinois became a battleground state in the fight to get the ill-fated amendment through Congress in the 1970s and '80s. Historian and author Mark DePue sat down with Local Edition to discuss his new book chronicling the era, "Elusive Victory: The Equal Rights Amendment Fight in Illinois."
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