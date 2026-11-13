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La Trinela
7 days ago
There are motorcycles that win trophies, and then there are motorcycles that stop people in their tracks. La Trinela belongs firmly in the second category. When Belgian builder Pepe Lazzara rolled the handcrafted Shovelhead into Sturgis, spectators couldn’t quite figure out what they were looking at. At first glance, it carried the graceful proportions of a lowrider bicycle. Then the details began to emerge, a one-off frame, hidden air suspension, hand-engraved metalwork, flawless chrome, and a beautifully detailed Shovelhead anchoring the entire composition. The longer you studied it, the more obvious it became that this wasn’t simply another custom Harley-Davidson. It was the culmination of decades spent mastering steel.