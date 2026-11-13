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‘I literally was a walking stroke’: A growing need for organ donations among Black Americans
By Shelbey RobertsInvestigateTV Staff,7 days ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (InvestigateTV) — Black Americans face a critical need for organ transplants, yet they experience longer wait times and lower donation rates. In 2026, African Americans accounted for more than a quarter of those on the organ transplant waiting list. But at the same time, they made up...