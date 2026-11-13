undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Gopher Football At Penn State Tomorrow
By LEARFIELD,4 days ago
(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Golden Gopher football team travels to Penn State today for its game in State College tomorrow night. Both teams are 5-4 overall this season, with Minnesota at 3-3 in the Big Ten, while the Nittany Lions are 2-4 in the league. Penn State leads the overall series 11-6. The Governor's Victory Bell is on the line in this contest. Gopher star defensive end Anthony Smith is from Shippensburg, Pennsylvania, and eager to play in his home state. He estimates he had to find 150 tickets for family and friends. Tomorrow's game kicks off at 6 P-M.