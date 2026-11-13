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Commanders Shock the Giants, Holiday Markets Open Early, and Virginia Rewrites Teen Driving Laws: D.C.’s Week In Review
By Samuel E. Ortiz,7 days ago
Washington football fans have plenty to cheer about heading into a brisk weekend after the Commanders stunned the Giants 24-21 on Thursday Night Football. From festive holiday markets opening across D.C. to new 2027 driver education rules in Virginia, here is everything shaping your local calendar. Overview: DMV weekend events...
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