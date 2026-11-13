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Inside the Logan Circle Gym Tragedy, a Chilling Manassas Murder Verdict and a Foiled Escape at Dulles: D.C.’s Week In Review
By Samuel E. Ortiz,7 days ago
Law enforcement across Washington, D.C., and Northern Virginia faced a turbulent week, bookended by a fatal shooting sparked by a condo lawsuit in Logan Circle, a first-degree murder conviction in Manassas, and a last-second fugitive arrest at Dulles Airport. Overview: DMV crime news this week centers on three major law...
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