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Blairstown police warn of phone scams involving fake law enforcement, court and government officials
By Jay Edwards,7 days ago
BLAIRSTOWN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (Warren County) — The Blairstown Police Department is warning New Jersey residents about phone scams involving callers impersonating law enforcement officers, court personnel and other government officials in an attempt to obtain money or personal information. According to police, scammers may contact residents claiming they have...