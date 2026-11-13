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CloudSurf Asia rebuilds Singapore Changi for MSFS 2024, putting three versions of the airport head to head
By Vasco Ferreira,3 days ago
CloudSurf Asia Simulations was the first developer to bring Singapore Changi to Microsoft Flight Simulator, back in January 2021. It was also the studio’s first airport. Nearly five years later, it has gone back to the airport and started again: the new WSSS is out now through Orbx, and the developer says it was built from scratch for MSFS 2024.