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Skip the Couch This Monday: State Rep. Del Taylor and the Alpha House Are Throwing St. Louis’s Best Football Watch Party
By Pagee' Speede,5 days ago
Skip reheating leftovers on your couch this Monday night. Missouri State Representative Del Taylor and Brother Stan Goodwin are opening the Alpha House at 3615 N. 19th Street for a free Monday Night Football watch party featuring the Ravens and Rams, complimentary food and drinks, and casual neighborhood networking. Overview:...