undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Caneyville man who served as getaway driver for murderer & accused of burglary, arrested on gun, drug charges
By Ken Howlett,7 days ago
A Caneyville man with a long arrest history, including acting as the the getaway driver for a murderer, has been arrested on drug and gun charges. Johnny Gene Haynes, 30, was arrested on Center Street in Caneyville by Kentucky State Police on Wednesday morning after he was indicted by a Grayson County Grand Jury for possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, second offense), according to the arrest citation.
4