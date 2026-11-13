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Mutiny on Capitol Hill: Van Hollen Moves to Dethrone Schumer as D.C. Crushes Robotaxis and Alexandria Fights Over a $117M Mega-Complex: D.C.’s Week In Review
By Samuel E. Ortiz,7 days ago
Power dynamics are shifting fast from Capitol Hill to city halls across the Potomac. Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen is mounting a rare challenge against Chuck Schumer for Senate Majority Leader, while D.C. lawmakers killed a robotaxi bill and Alexandria leaders defended a $117 million indoor sports complex. Overview: Washington...
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