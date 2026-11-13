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4 Open Houses to Tour This Weekend
By Finn Hartnett,7 days ago
Listing agents: Robert Hryniewicki, Adam Rackliffe, Christopher Leary, and Micah Smith, HRLS Partners at Sotheby’s International Realty. Built in 1925, this charming cottage features four bedrooms spread across three floors, two south-facing skylights bringing in natural light, and an old-fashioned stone chimney. Outdoor amenities are plentiful: There’s a large porch overlooking the woods and a rear garden perfect for watching the sunset. The exterior of the home is made from stone and stucco, with a winding pathway leading to the front door. The property comes with a one-car garage which can be configured to charge EVs.