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U.S. opens fiscal 2027 with record $404 billion deficit as receipts fall, spending surges
8 days ago
The U.S. government recorded a record $404.1 billion budget deficit in October, the first month of fiscal 2027, as federal receipts declined while spending climbed sharply. The shortfall increased by about $120 billion, or 42 percent, from the $284.3 billion deficit recorded in October 2025, according to the U.S. Treasury Department’s latest Monthly Treasury Statement.