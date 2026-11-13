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FlexGen to Integrate Solar and Long-Duration Storage
4 days ago
FlexGen Power Systems will integrate MN8 Energy’s Mammoth Solar project in Kanawha, West Virginia, combining 86 MW of solar generation with 70 MW/280 MWh of lithium-ion storage and 10 MW/100 MWh of Eos Energy Enterprises’ Eos Z3 zinc-based storage. The assets will operate as a single dispatchable resource to supply clean power for growing local digital infrastructure needs.