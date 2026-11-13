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IDK & Eminem – “WELCOME”, produced by J Dilla, is Out Now
By ePro Team,4 days ago
Eminem’s part on “WELCOME” is brief, but he brings plenty of energy to the hook. After a short, well-paced rollout, a new IDK track with Eminem dropped. At the end of the day, Em did not provide a verse, letting IDK rap. Marshall handled the hook, and he smashed it. “WELCOME” combines a menacing J Dilla beat, IDK’s intricate storytelling, and Em’s measured delivery on the hook.