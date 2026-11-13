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Wilson Opens $30.4M Transformer Factory in India
4 days ago
Wilson Power Solutions has opened a $30.4 million (£23 million) transformer manufacturing facility in Chennai, India, expanding its production capacity sixfold. The 14-acre Unit 2 site is designed to manufacture transformers rated up to 80 MVA and 132 kV, with annual production capacity of up to 20,000 MVA. Trial operations began less than 14 months after construction started. The facility includes three climate-controlled manufacturing bays and an ISO Class 8 cleanroom winding bay.