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Joe Rogan Reveals UFC Plans to Introduce New Striking Rules, Including Oblique Kick Ban
By Bishop Lister,3 days ago
UFC rules have evolved over time and have made the sport fairer for the athletes and more entertaining for fans. Some rules and rule changes can be viewed as controversial, and not everybody agrees on how rules should be both written and implemented. The most recent rules changed what constitutes a downed opponent and legalized 12-to-6 elbows. Remember Jon Jones’ sole loss against Matt Hamill back in 2009? That would have been ruled fair starting November 1, 2024.