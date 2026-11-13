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3 Ways to Color Grade in Lightroom, From Complementary Pairs to a Single Hue
By Alex Cooke,4 days ago
Lightroom's Color Grading panel can change the mood of a photo with a few color wheels and a couple of sliders, yet a lot of edits come out heavy and unnatural because the colors were chosen at random. A small amount of color theory gives those wheels a direction, and that direction is what separates a deliberate look from a lucky accident.