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Google opens early access for .eat, .fly, and .here domains ahead of general availability
By Shubham Sawarkar,4 days ago
Google is expanding its collection of website domain extensions with three new options designed around food, travel, and local services. The new .eat, .fly, and .here domains are now available through an Early Access Program, giving businesses, creators, and individuals an opportunity to secure relevant web addresses before general availability begins on November 17.