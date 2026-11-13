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Active Pattern Begins: Multiple Systems Bring Rain, Snow, and Cooler Temperatures Through Mid-Week
By Jordan Scheufler,7 days ago
Meteorologist Jordan Scheufler: Friday November 13th. Today starts the pattern of multiple systems entering the mountain west for the next week. After the pleasant fall weather we’ve been enjoying, an active pattern is settling in with significant impacts ahead. Temperatures don’t take the hit yet, but cloud cover increases...