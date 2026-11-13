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Isle of Man regulator updates AML guidance for online and B2B firms
3 days ago
Licence holders must prioritise reviewing their compliance systems following recent risk assessments highlighting digital betting vulnerabilities. The Isle of Man Gambling Supervision Commission (GSC) has published revised supervisory guidance on money laundering, terrorist financing, and proliferation financing. Online gambling and B2B software vendors face heightened scrutiny following a February 2026...