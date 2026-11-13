undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
12 New Venues in Miami/South Florida for Fall 2026 Meetings and Events
By Tracy Block,7 days ago
Here’s a closer look at Miami/South Florida's newest eateries, drinking spots, music venues, immersive exhibits, hotels, conference areas, private rooms, and other spaces available for events this fall. The new and renovated Miami/South Florida venues are available for corporate parties, weddings, fundraisers, outdoor functions, business dinners, team-building activities, brand launches, activations, conferences, meetings, and more.