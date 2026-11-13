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Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Reveals Plans for George Pickens Injury
By Sean Deveney,7 days ago
For the second week in a row, the Dallas Cowboys will be entering a matchup for which they are not sure they will have George Pickens on hand. Last week, there was some optimism that Pickens would be able to take the field despite a persistent hamstring injury, but he ultimately sat out the narrow, 27-23 win, a game rescued with a late comeback by quarterback Dak Prescott. This week, he has been limited in practice again on both Wednesday and Thursday, leaving his status questionable for Week 10. Of course, the big difference there is that the Cowboys played the lowly Colts in Week 9–and have the NFL-best 49ers in Week 10.