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'KPop Demon Hunters' Immersive Experience Opens at Netflix House Dallas
By License Global,4 days ago
"KPop Demon Hunters: The Immersive Experience" has opened at Netflix House Dallas. The attraction is based on Netflix's film and takes guests through music and play-based challenges, beginning backstage with HUNTR/X on a stop of their world tour. When the character Gwi-Ma disrupts the scene, guests assist HUNTR/X in restoring the Honmoon and taking down demons across a neon-lit recreation of Seoul. The experience uses interactive sets and screens, 3D technology, live actors and custom animation, set to songs from the film's soundtrack. The experience is scheduled to open at Netflix House Philadelphia on Nov. 20.