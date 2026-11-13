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Following Years of Progress, Birmingham School Board Gives Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan Favorable Evaluation
By Birmingham Times,7 days ago
The Birmingham Board of Education on Tuesday gave Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan a favorable annual review in an evaluation weighted heavily toward measurable outcomes for students and Birmingham City Schools. Board member Leticia Harvill, who chairs the superintendent’s evaluation committee, said Sullivan met expectations on both the district’s measurable achievements...
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