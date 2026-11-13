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Electronic prior authorization: Will January 2027 bring real relief, or just new technology?
By Editorial Opportunities,4 days ago
Electronic prior authorization is approaching a milestone. Beginning Jan. 1, 2027, certain payers must implement electronic capabilities under the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ Interoperability and Prior Authorization Final Rule. CMS estimates the rule’s policies will generate approximately $15 billion in savings over 10 years. That is a projected benefit, not evidence that technology alone will eliminate administrative friction.