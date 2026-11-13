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Mostly Sunny, But Cool This Weekend
By Charlie Shortino,7 days ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Cooler November weather is settling into southeastern Wisconsin as we head into the weekend, but the good news is that plenty of sunshine is in the forecast. Temperatures will remain below seasonal averages for the next couple of days, with highs generally in the lower to middle 40s. A northerly breeze will add to the chill at times, especially early in the day.