undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Alert Issued About Counterfeit Medicines and Unsafe Online Pharmacies
7 days ago
Atlanta- Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr is warning consumers about illegal online pharmacies selling counterfeit, expired, or potentially dangerous medications. Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr is warning consumers about illegal online pharmacies selling counterfeit, expired, or potentially dangerous medications. While buying prescription medication online can be convenient and affordable, Georgians should be aware that not every online pharmacy is legitimate and some may be dangerous. Some websites illegally sell counterfeit, expired, unapproved, or improperly stored medications that may put a consumer’s health at serious risk.
9