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Religion Briefs: Freeman Baptist Church in Ethel will host two-night Harvest Revival
4 days ago
Freeman Baptist Church, 4628 La. 955, Ethel, will host its “Oh! Give Thanks” Harvest Revival Monday-Tuesday, Nov. 23-24, at 6:30 p.m. nightly. On Monday, the Rev. Pastor Ricardo Handy, pastor of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Plaquemine, will be guest speaker. Tuesday's speaker will be the Rev. Geoffrey Sykes, pastor of Greater New Hope and St. Mary Baptist churches.
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