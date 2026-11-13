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Community: New Schools for Baton Rouge honors John Spain; Iberville pageant winners recognized
4 days ago
New Schools for Baton Rouge recently honored co-founder and longtime board member John Spain with the title of board member emeritus in recognition of his years of service, leadership and dedication to improving educational opportunities for Baton Rouge children. Surrounded by fellow board members and colleagues, Spain was presented with...
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